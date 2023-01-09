I was amused by the response of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman to the issue of canceling the employee gift for this past holiday season. The savings amounted to an estimated $230,000, according to LNP | LancasterOnline (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers,” Jan. 5).

The same articles mentions two Lancaster General Health infrastructure investments totaling $232 million. If you do the math, the holiday gift represents just 0.1% of these two investments.

Keep in mind that a CEO makes millions of dollars in salaries, bonuses and benefits. If a smart CEO cannot save 0.1% on major projects, what else is he screwing up, to the detriment of his employee base and the residents of our community?

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy