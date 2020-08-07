Is our country great or what?

In the 20th century, the U.S. helped defeat two countries who were trying to dominate the world: Germany and Japan. More than 400,000 American soldiers gave their lives for this cause.

The U.S. is one of the few countries that is building a wall to keep people out rather than totalitarian countries who build walls to keep their people in.

The U.S. has dominated Nobel Prize winners in nearly all categories since its inception.

The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world where you may criticize the government and not worry that in the middle of the night agents may come and remove you without cause.

The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world where most people have plenty to eat, a roof to sleep under and clothes to keep warm.

In the United States, you may worship God without government interference.

In the U.S., the economy is based on capitalism, a system in which each person can achieve success based on his or her own abilities and talents, as opposed to socialism, which has drained nearly every country that relied on it.

In the U.S., our government is a representative democracy where the people determine their laws and principles.

Yes, we have treated groups of people unfairly. Yes, we should be ashamed of what we did, but we are learning, we are changing and we are getting better.

William Loercher

Manheim