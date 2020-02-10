From the inauguration of President Donald Trump, we witnessed a relentless campaign of the Democrats to impeach him. With the assistance of the liberal media propaganda machine, the desperate Dems have waged a war to overturn the 2016 election. The more success the president has had in carrying out policies of great benefit to the nation across cultural and racial lines, the more intense hatred and hostility has been spewed out against him and his administration.
The agenda of the radical left has been so threatened by the nationalism and policies implemented by this president. We have seen more hateful and mean-spirited discourse for the past three years than we have ever seen before. Even writers and regular columnists in LNP | LancasterOnline such as professor Bryan Stinchfield of Franklin & Marshall College and The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson are given much space to spout the most unprofessional bias and caustic bigotry.
Now, the left is, in my view, already signaling its plans to fabricate new lies and ways to impeach and stop Trump from being reelected. Masses of Americans are tired of this political assassination and are sick of the lying left’s irrational hatred. People need to “get a grip” on thinking and speech that is destructive of the nation.
Frank Testa
Christiana