A few weeks ago I was driving on Lititz Pike and there was a truck in front of me with Virginia license plates. There was a sign in the rear window that read “I don’t discriminate, I hate everybody equally.’’

This person must be both lonely and miserable. If that sign holds true to that person who was driving that truck, then I doubt if anyone would want to be that person’s friend, spouse or partner.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster