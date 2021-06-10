Many people are questioning why some people are allowed to collect more money staying at home rather than working. It is certainly worth looking into.

In doing so, one must first ask exactly how much those folks were making when they were working, especially the many of them who worked as temporary employees.

By my best calculation, in Pennsylvania the cutoff is around $15 an hour. If you were making less than $15 an hour, the additional $300 weekly unemployment benefit means you are probably now making more money by staying home.

Many of these people worked in large companies and were doing the exact same job as someone collecting a pension and making $5 to $10 per hour more than them. The wage and benefit disparity with temp workers is even greater.

To all this I say, “Hooray for the little guy — you finally caught a break!”

To those in the fast-food industry, when you go back to work for more money, I will gladly pay more for my sandwich — and hopefully will need to give less to the food bank or the person behind me in line.

Dave Bush

East Earl Township