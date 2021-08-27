The first impulse on Afghanistan has to be compassion and appreciation for its complexity.

Then, consider this Aug. 17 statement by Washington Post op-ed columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel: “Rather than focusing on how we got out (of Afghanistan), it would be far wiser to focus on how we got in.”

The primary goal for the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan was to find Osama bin Laden. The secondary goal was to punish the Taliban government for harboring bin Laden and others who participated in the planning of the 9/11 attacks and were believed to pose a continuing security threat to the United States.

The United States spent over a trillion dollars on Afghanistan, instead of putting that money toward U.S. infrastructure. Do we feel patriotic about that?

The lesson for government and all Americans might be: Don’t invade a country — Afghanistan — to try to build unity in a nation with so many languages and clans.

Afghanistan and other countries, like Lebanon, have been negotiating between clans for centuries. That’s what’s real. The imposition of so called “democracy” upon clans is a superficial veneer.

Treasured American values could be better promoted by appreciating authentic values of others than by using the brute force of the best military in the world.

Might readers focus on root causes of international problems, rather than reciting daily news? As many have said, “It is easier to get into Afghanistan than it is to get out.”

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township