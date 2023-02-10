The Republican Party’s spirited reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night made this much clear to me: After championing a president who over four years made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements (as calculated by The Washington Post), and after having allowed newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos to build on that shameless legacy of deceit, Republicans have shown that they have no tolerance for lies and nonsense.

Except from their own.

Mark Johnson

East Hempfield Township