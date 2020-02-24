Two letters published Jan. 4 are behind the times on both climate science and clean energy.
“Trade in that Tesla” claims steel cannot be made without burning fossil fuels. In November 2019, a solar start-up backed by Bill Gates announced a breakthrough using artificial intelligence that will allow the solar generation of extreme heat above 1,000 degrees Celsius, roughly a fifth of the temperature you’d find on the surface of the sun. It can create the extreme heat required to make cement, steel, glass, etc., more cheaply than any fossil fuel and without the carbon emissions that drive global warming.
The other anti-clean energy letter, “Thoughts on climate alarmism,” claims there can’t be lots of clean energy jobs and lower prices for clean energy at the same time. Yet that’s just what’s happening all over the country and the world.
In the U.S., solar and wind energy costs of 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour (with storage included) are being locked in by utilities before they get any cheaper. (The average fossil fuel U.S. price is 12 cents per kWh.) There are now over 3.3 million U.S. jobs in solar and wind, outnumbering fossil fuel jobs three to one.
The thing is, wind energy and solar energy are free, forever, once you build the infrastructure. Now that clean energy is cheaper than any fossil fuel and keeps getting substantially cheaper every year, there’s no contest going forward.
Alan Peterson, M.D.
Pequea Township