Hail, King Josh Parsons I!

In all your benevolence, you protect your lowly subjects from having to hear opinions differing from yours by threatening the funding of evil organizations like YWCA Lancaster.

And now you are protecting foolish female subjects from obtaining a legal medicinal treatment locally by threatening local hospitals!

If it were not for your glorious decrees, we poor serfs and wenches might have to think for ourselves.

Edward Webb

Warwick Township