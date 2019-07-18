On June 23, I was crossing Route 322 on foot. I cut it closer than I should have in front of a fast car. By the time I reached the road’s shoulder I fell.
Within seconds a kind young lady came to help. Thirty seconds later I heard another woman say, “Would another hand help you to stand up?” With the three of us working together, I got to my feet.
After the ladies hopped into their vehicles, I started walking to my destination close by. A gentleman approached: “I’m a surgeon. Are you OK?” I answered, “I’m OK.’’
For the kindness of strangers, thanks. Some of your readers may have witnessed this — many thanks for your patience and compassion.
My journey ended at Ken’s Educational Joys. I was waiting to clean up in the restroom when my sister surprised me. Her boss had called the house.
I completed my shopping at Ken’s. My sister’s office manager was hanging around the parking lot. Thank you, Mark, for checking on me.
I’m thankful to my creator for sparing my life. I’m still alive, hopefully with no serious consequences.
Is your life full of difficulties and temptations? Then be happy for when the way is rough, your patience has a chance to grow. So let it grow, and don’t try to squirm out of your problems. For when your patience is finally in full bloom, then you’ll be ready for anything, strong in character, full and complete (James 1:2-4).
In the end, what really matters is love.
Alta M. Brubaker
Caenarvon Township