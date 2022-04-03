On March 13, I had an errand to do in Lancaster city. I needed to find First United Methodist Church, and I am not familiar with the city streets anymore. I drove around looking for the church. I asked several people who tried to help, but were not familiar with it either.

I was running late at this point. I went into a small office — I believe a rehab facility on a side street.

The young man in there looked it up on his phone and explained the directions. I guess seeing the blank look on my face, he said, “I’ll show you, follow in your car.’’ It was not a far distance, but I appreciate his kindness helping me.

Thank you for your kindness that day — you were a blessing for me.

Wanda Rosser

West Lampeter Township