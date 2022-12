Some nights I find it difficult to fall asleep because I’m worrying about all of the problems and issues facing our country today. Often, I’m kept awake wondering what is on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

At least now I can fall asleep knowing that investigating that issue — and not gun control, climate change, etc. — is the seeming top priority for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Patricia Keller

East Hempfield Township