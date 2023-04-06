Whether you hate or love former President Donald Trump, you have totally missed what’s important about his indictment in New York. Full disclosure: Trump is the last person I want to see running for president. But he is not what’s important. Unfortunately, what Trump is saying about this indictment is correct. And, sadly, we’re giving him credibility.

The United States is behaving like communist China, Russia and other rogue countries. Only in those countries can the government target the person and then “find” the crime (real or manufactured) to convict him or her. It’s worse. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg campaigned on being the best candidate to bring Trump to trial. He telegraphed his priority. Worse, there are serious crimes in New York that Bragg is not prosecuting as crime spirals out of control.

Bragg could not find legitimate crimes. So, he converted a small crime into a felony to charge Trump. Worse, the “crime” Bragg selected has potentially exceeded the statute of limitations.

If you think this is our justice system, you should be living in China. Our legal system, coupled with our many “freedoms,” set us apart from other countries. We’re not perfect. But we genuinely work to continually improve. Bragg is taking us down the path toward the style of justice used by the Chinese and Russian governments.

If you think this destruction of our justice system is OK, you have a screw loose. This could even be an overt strategy by liberal Democrats — make Trump the victim so that he gets the Republican nomination and Democrats win the White House in 2024. None of what’s going on is a plus for our country. It’s sad that some idiots are applauding our government institutions for falsely prosecuting our citizens. This is not about Trump.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township