All of humanity is flawed, even U.S. presidents.

John F. Kennedy was a man rich with charm and youthful exuberance. Yet it is a well-documented fact that JFK indulged in extramarital affairs. He reportedly skinny-dipped with female staff members in the White House swimming pool while the Secret Service guarded the doors.

Lyndon Johnson had a foul mouth along with eating habits that matched his vile language. In my view, his war on poverty and his involvement in Vietnam were colossal failures.

Jimmy Carter was a good man but incredibly weak. Under his watch, in my view, America nearly surrendered to the former Soviet Union.

Bill Clinton was perhaps the most immoral man ever to occupy the White House.

And Barack Obama, in my view, supported behaviors that I believe are diametrically opposed to American and biblical values.

Then along came Donald Trump, a coarse, hard-hitting and sometimes vulgar man who faced what I view as unwarranted attacks — all because he fought to preserve religious liberty, safeguard our southern border, protect the lives of the unborn and keep America from sinking into worldwide socialism.

Oh, what irony.

Homer Snavely

Cleona