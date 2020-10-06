I found the story about Lloyd Smucker not needing to quarantine despite being close to Donald Trump recently very ironic (“Smucker told no need to quarantine,” Oct. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline). The fact that Smucker refuses to have open town hall meetings and also refused an LNP | LancasterOnline invitation to a candidates forum led me — and I’m sure a lot of others —\!q to believe that he has been quarantining for a long time, even prior to COVID-19. Keep up the good work, Lloyd, but remember that your lack of meeting all voters will eventually be your downfall.

P.S.: The terms “president” and “congressman” were intentionally omitted from this letter due to the fact that elected officeholders are supposed to represent all citizens, not just some, and if not, the titles aren’t accurate. “Despot” and “toady” are more applicable in this case.

Jim Hanley

Salisbury Township