Remember when CNN and the national media lapdogs had their hair on fire saying how insane President Donald Trump was for threatening tariffs on Mexico and China?
Well, Mexico put 26,000 troops on its border and agreed to detain anyone sent back awaiting asylum claims — and border crossings since have declined. China, under pressure from Trump’s tariffs, just signed phase one of a trade deal. Trump insanity?
Then, after Trump killed Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani, once again the hair ignited in the leftist media echo chamber, and Trump was accused of starting a war with Iran. Some news organizations even seemed to suggest the Iranian terrorist general was loved by the Iranian people and mourned by them as much as we mourned the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. I don’t believe King ever killed American protesters, did he?
Trump is even accused of being responsible for the shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger jet in Iran on Jan. 8.
In reality, thousands of Iranian citizens are protesting in the streets chanting “Death to Khamenei” as our president tweets a strong message of support to the Iranian people. Could the Iranian People’s Revolution be gaining steam due to Trump’s actions? The left shows support for Soleimani; Trump shows support for Iranian citizens. More Trump insanity?
With all this going on, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brags that whatever happens in the Senate, Trump will have the stain of impeachment for his lifetime. Pelosi now leads the party of hate and obstruction.
So who is really insane: Pelosi, the media or Trump?
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township