How inept can President Joe Biden be? He told the Taliban when he was withdrawing the U.S. military from Afghanistan. Then he claimed he was doing it due to former President Donald Trump’s agreement made with the Taliban.

Any idiot would know that the first thing you do is get the civilians — both American and the Afghans who worked with us — out. Next, you try to remove as much of the military equipment or destroy it. Then evacuate the military personnel.

Apparently, this was too complex for Biden. What’s next for Biden to screw up? Illegal immigration at the border: Done! Energy independence: Gone! Inflation: Done! Hopefully, Biden will last until 2024 so we won’t have to see how bad Kamala Harris can be.

John Nickle

Manheim Township