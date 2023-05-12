I’m writing in response to the April 25 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Questions need for all the labels.”

The letter writer’s comparison of this moment to Germany from 1937-45 is a false equivalency. Germany under the Nazi regime targeted Jews, Romani, Blacks, gays, people with disabilities and others. The goal was to cultivate a pure race. Identifying oneself could have tremendous consequences.

The Nazis united around the ideology of racial purity, in the belief that they would become a superior nation. Ultimately, Nazi Germany was defeated by a diverse group of allies that included many of the targeted groups. Some of those who helped to defeat the Nazis returned to the United States, where they experienced inequality and persecution.

I believe it is important for individuals to identify their ethnicity, nationality, gender, pronouns or whatever they wish in their bios. That this question needs to be asked reaffirms why it is necessary that we recognize and celebrate our diversity.

Unfortunately, white supremacy and misogyny rear their ugly heads and show us why we are still not united. We, as a nation, have made great strides toward equality, but there continue to be systems preventing groups from being represented and fully participating in our democracy.

I do agree with the letter writer’s view that we are “becoming more separated from each other because we allow it to happen, feel helpless to do something or think it doesn’t really affect us.” This is why we must be truthful about our history and reconcile our past. In order to be united, we need a fair, impartial, equal society that allows representation and participation from everyone.

Matthew Good

Ephrata