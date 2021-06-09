Effective problem-solving first involves identifying the problem and seeking its root cause. I believe that examining the current state of our cultural challenges leads to one undeniable reality — the breakdown of a loving, nourishing family is directly connected to social ills and unrest.

The research is overwhelming that children raised in a home with an engaged father and mother are many times more resistant to virtually every negative outcome one can imagine. This is not to downplay the tremendous efforts by single parents who have produced respectful, productive and healthy children. Unconditional love, commitment and sacrifice are the reasons for their success — though obviously not without significant struggle.

If we seek real improvement in our society, we must be honest about underlying causes and point directly to the family and, more specifically, fatherhood.

In my view, “cancel culture” targeted fatherhood long ago, and unfortunately the behavior of many men reinforced this condition. Good fathers are essential to a healthy society and men who commit to the mindsets and behaviors of effective fathers reap rewards beyond any other measure of success or achievement.

Real men (not perfect men) raise the children they bring into this world through sacrifice, commitment and unconditional love. Let’s start reinforcing the tenets of fatherhood as much as possible, starting in our own spheres of influence.

Among many great resources available is the National Fatherhood Initiative (fatherhood.org). Supporting men in their role as fathers will impact society for the better.

Michael F. Thornton

East Lampeter Township