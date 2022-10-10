The comics are always entertaining but seldom send an important message like the recent ”For Better or For Worse” series did.

The teenage son and his friends saw a headline about a 30% hike in bus fares. Since students ride the bus, they decided to protest, went downtown, blocked traffic during rush hour and precipitated a police response. The son made the TV news.

Seeing the news, the angry father rushed downtown to pick up his son and his friends. The father’s lecture noted that the hike was spread over three years, that the new fares covered longer routes and that the increase had been approved by a voter referendum.

The teenagers admitted that they were unaware of any of that, and the father responded, “Ignorance isn’t bliss ... it’s dangerous.”

How many times do we form opinions, complain, act or even vote without doing our homework?

Being uninformed is not a safe haven, it’s dangerous.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township