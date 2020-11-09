America is celebrating career technical education with National Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 8-14.

Registered apprenticeships are part of Associated Builders and Contractors’ commitment to an all-of-the-above approach for developing a workforce that meets the current and future needs of the construction industry.

With a variety of opportunities for people from all backgrounds and education levels at 800 Associated Builders and Contractors education programs at 1,400 locations nationwide, the construction industry features careers with zero barriers to entry, infinite opportunities for growth and competitive salaries.

ABC Keystone is celebrating the week by highlighting former apprentices who have successfully built their careers through education and commitment to quality craftsmanship. They have proven that a career in construction provides a successful path with opportunities to grow into leadership positions. ABC Keystone’s state-registered apprenticeship program provides education in nine trades and includes earn-while-you-learn training that offers the chance to graduate with little to no debt.

In September, Associated Builders and Contractors was awarded the Pledge to America’s Workers Presidential Award for its achievements in workforce education and fulfilling its 2018 pledge to recruit and train at least 500,000 workers by 2023.

In 2019 alone, Associated Builders and Contractors members invested $1.5 billion to educate and train more than 1.1 million course attendees in craft, leadership and safety education to advance their careers in commercial and industrial construction.

From schools and skyscrapers to hospitals and data centers, Associated Builders and Contractors is building up the people who build America. Whether you are looking for a career change, returning to work or just entering the job market, construction offers limitless potential.

Dave Sload

Manheim