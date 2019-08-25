Bryan Stinchfield has written another virulently partisan op-ed (“Facts must contend with cult of personality,” July 28 Sunday LNP), having learned nothing from Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” speech — you don’t persuade people by insulting them as “cult followers.”
Stinchfield also shows remarkable naivete by attacking Republicans for not breaking with the leader of their party. Democrats and the legacy media didn’t break ranks when an accused rapist occupied the White House. And were liberals calling for Hillary Clinton to be charged under the Espionage Act for sending classified emails from her private server? As a former Army officer who served in the intelligence community, Stinchfield should have wanted her held to the same standard he would have been had he breached his security clearance.
We know for a fact there was Russian “collusion” in the 2018 election and it occurred between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele and Russian “informants” to create a dossier used to discredit the Trump campaign.
Meanwhile, President Barack Obama’s Justice Department was conducting surveillance into the Trump campaign. Every American should demand to know the full extent the Obama administration subverted a presidential campaign and newly elected president, a far worse perversion of our democracy than Russian “meddling.”
One can only imagine the about-face of Stinchfield and the rest of the legacy media, including this paper’s Opinion pages, if the Bush administration had pulled the same dirty tricks on Obama. The hypocrisy is sickening and only hardens the other side.
David Marks
Manheim Township