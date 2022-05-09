In my view, the right-wing media and evangelicals have convinced many that the abortion debate is about the “rights of the unborn.”

Although it is a rights issue, abortion is significantly a health issue. Pregnancy is difficult, painful and life-altering. Hypertension, swelling, gestational diabetes, infections, depression, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, anemia, weight gain, sleep loss, bleeding, heartburn, hemorrhoids, bone loss, body structure changes, loss of income, debt and death are just some of the possible consequences for someone who is pregnant.

Labor and delivery are not only excruciating and at times protracted, but they can result in body tears that extend to the rectum. When a cesarean section is needed, recovery, scarring, pain and financial costs are tremendous. Many say that one forgets about the pain and suffering; some of us don’t.

To require those who are pregnant to bear and deliver is cruel, especially when you consider the horrendous situations that may have caused the pregnancy and the possible comorbidities.

The argument of the “rights of the unborn,” in my view, cheapens and threatens the beauty of life given to us by our creator when we ignore the life of the bearer.

Why don’t we put our energy and voices into better health practices, birth control and sex education? These are proven ways to decrease abortion, if that is indeed the goal. I have my doubts.

Carol Wenger

New Holland