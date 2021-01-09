More than ever, today’s divided America needs loving kindness and connection. We are the United States of America. Divided we will fall behind — which is just what our national adversaries want. We are all Americans. Lowering the temperature with respectful, joyful dialogue and connection is needed. Using multiple and different media sources will help a lot.

Liberals should see the suffering of the white working class as the national economy transforms and displaces stable livelihoods. They must embrace religious and economic justice along with racial justice. The indignity of unstable livelihoods and families needs to be acknowledged.

Conservatives should understand the indignity of economic justice and xenophobia that blames Mexicans, Muslims, immigrants, the poor and others for our problems. Implicit bias and systemic racism are real problems and must be addressed by each of us. Ignoring them or denying them perpetuates the problems and divides us.

It requires hard work and humility to empathize and see the world through someone else’s perspective. We can put aside judgments, biases, grievances and anger. It requires graceful connections and embracing American ideals — all men and women are created equal, with inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We can start by asking ourselves, “What can I do to better understand and alleviate the suffering of my fellow Americans?” We can and must work together to solve each other’s problems, in order to provide a better nation to our children than we have today. We can help America lead the world by examples of kindness and connection.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township