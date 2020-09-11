America is grieving. With COVID-19, we have lost things important to us: economic stability, school, jobs, familiar places and routines — and more.

The five stages of grief are all evident.

1. Denial: It’s all a hoax or I’m healthy so it won’t affect me, etc.

2. Anger: Every day we see evidence of anger and resentment. People are angry about anything and everything — not the least of which are masks, politics and race relations.

3. Depression: The visible tip of that iceberg is an indicator of how pervasive it really is.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

4. Acceptance: We surely are not there yet.

5. Bargaining: That is one to really think about. Just what are we bargaining for, and with whom? What do readers think?

Tanya West

East Hempfield Township