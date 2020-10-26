“But the unborn” is a frequent refrain in letters and the reason many folks give for continuing to support the Republican Party despite the egregious behaviors of President Donald Trump, et al.

I value life and am wondering how one ignores the gray areas in the pro-life argument.

— Who is criminalized? The doctor? The woman? The man?

— How is the man held accountable?

— How many women would die from unsafe abortions if abortion was banned?

— Would the rich be able to find safe ways to abort while the poor are criminalized and put at risk of death? (History and world data say “yes.”)

— How do you support a woman for 40-plus weeks as she endures vomiting, fatigue, depression, anxiety, heartburn, gestational diabetes, varicose veins, backache, sleep loss, weight gain, incredible pain in labor and delivery, bleeding, postpartum issues and even potentially death?

— How do you support a woman who has no health care, no pregnancy wardrobe, work loss from pregnancy and appointments?

— How do you reconcile forcing a young girl, cancer victim, rape victim or abused woman to endure 40 weeks of pregnancy, plus the postpartum period?

Worldwide data indicates that restrictive abortion laws do not actually decrease abortion numbers, but rather create dangerous life situations.

What works? Education. Access to birth control. Health care.

Are my Christian brothers and sisters more concerned about appearing righteous by creating laws and demonizing those who strive to decrease abortions and help families by other means? It seems so.

Carol Wenger

East Earl Township