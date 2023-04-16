Excessive wealth is fundamentally incompatible with democracy. Former President Donald Trump’s daddy gave much all of his money. Instead of being generous, helpful and positive, Trump chose to become a liar and cheat, full of self-pity and hatred.

Trump is responsible for the MAGA insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, which resulted in the obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Many of the participants, like members of the Oath Keepers, are in jail for seditious conspiracy and other serious crimes. But traitor Trump is free to spread lies and promote violence, and he has a group of fascists who support him and are trying to whitewash the events of Jan. 6. Among the worst are many members of Congress: Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Scott Perry, Lauren Boebert, Rand Paul, Matt Gaetz and Josh Hawley. And Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Another concern is the Republican lawmakers who wear lapel pins shaped like a semi-automatic rifle and pose for pictures while hugging rifles. They share responsibility for children being killed in America. They have no problem banning books but refuse to ban semi-automatic rifles.

These people no longer govern. They are seeking a monarchy beyond the reach of laws. They condone violence and are a dangerous source of ignorance.

George Kling

Hummelstown