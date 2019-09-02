I write to thank a mystery neighbor and good Samaritan who discovered and reported stolen contents from my wallet lying in a shallow, dry bed of a sidewalk street drain. And also the Manheim Township police officer who retrieved the discarded items, tracked me down and returned them to me at my home. Although no money was stolen, replacing many of the discarded items would have been difficult to do, if not impossible.
At a time when lawlessness and disrespect for the police seem ever on the rise, it is uplifting to see goodness in Lancaster citizenry outweighing the bad.
Richard Myers
Lancaster Township