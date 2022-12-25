Technology impacts our lives in good and bad ways. We all love our electronic devices, but some people stereotype all teenagers as addicts, seemingly because of our age group.

As a teenager, I don’t see my peers as addicts. Are some of us? Yes. But not all. Using our phones, computers or any technology brings us together. It’s a way to stay connected with each other’s lives.

For example, one of my friends moved to a different state and I still talk to her. Technology has brought us closer.

Everyone uses technology. For school, we have computers. Adults have work phones and computers. Many younger kids have iPads for school.

We’re all influenced by technology. Some households should set rules for technology if it becomes a problem. My parents set rules such as not having phones at the table, and everyone in my family abides by this.

Some good things about technology are that we can see our grades, email our teachers and check how much is in our bank accounts before making a purchase.

Along with the good side of technology, there is a bad side. We can become absorbed in games, drama and social media. With social media and online drama, you can spread incorrect information easily and ruin relationships.

But with the right balance you can have a healthy relationship with technology. When you’re with people, don’t spend a lot of time on your phone; cherish the moments you spend with your friends or family.

Molly Seal

Grade 10

Solanco High School