I was disgusted to read that the beautiful menorah set up in Penn Square in Lancaster city was damaged. The lighting of the first candle on the menorah begins the holiday of Hanukkah, a celebration of a biblical miracle that lasted for eight nights. In times past, I would not normally attend public events such a menorah lighting or the lighting of a Christmas tree, but when I read that Rabbi Jack Paskoff urged friends of the Jewish community and local elected officials to stand with them Sunday night for the lighting of the first candle, I had to go and be there in full support.

My family rushed an early Sunday supper so I could attend. I was surprised and overjoyed that my daughter and her fiance asked to join me. What better gift for Hanukkah than seeing your own values embraced by your child?

Joseph Manning

Lititz