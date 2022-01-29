Climate change is affecting all of the countries on Earth. It is affecting the future of our children.

An overwhelming number of scientists agree and numerous studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than was initially predicted. It may only be a matter of time before we can’t do anything about it. We have a few critical years ahead of us if we want to counteract the rate of climate change.

People need to make changes to help our Earth before it’s too late. There are many ways to help curb global warming:

1. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants.

2. Reducing emissions from the transportation sector.

3. Funding initiatives for alternative and renewable energy technology.

4. Creating incentives for the uptake of renewable energy.

5. Removing subsidies for fossil-based fuel sources.

In addition, the use of fossil fuels harms human health, causes global warming, degrades land and marine ecosystems, and pollutes the Earth. We need energy systems that provide clean, renewable and reliable energy that does not threaten human health or the environment.

Kelly Barker

Holtwood

Grade 9

Solanco High School