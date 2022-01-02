In his column published in the Dec. 19 Perspective section, Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post proposes that Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman should be honored as the Person of the Year by Time magazine for stopping the “insurrection” on Jan. 6.

Robinson writes about how horrible this “insurrection” was and how our democracy was threatened, etc., which is the standard narrative of the left, which also seemingly loves to ignore the countrywide riots in 2020.

I think, however, that Robinson has exposed the fallacy of his own narrative by making this nomination. So, if this truly was an “insurrection,” how was it that one man was able to stop it? Certainly an insurrection would be led by people with weapons and objectives, but instead we had people dressed in bull-horn headdresses running around taking selfies and sightseeing. No true insurrection could be redirected by a single policeman.

If it truly had been an insurrection, Goodman would likely have been killed for attempting to block the insurrectionists.

What happened Jan 6 has some layers of complexity to it. There were different groups involved. But I believe Robinson’s column proves that it was not an “insurrection” in the true definition of the word.

James Dillner

Upper Leacock Township