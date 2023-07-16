I view President Joe Biden as a failure as president of the United States of America. His speeches and the White House press briefings are both entertaining and painful to watch.

It’s too bad Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a Democrat, or I might vote for him.

Why are we allowing Russia and China to trample on the United States of America with no proper response?

Now we have cocaine found in the White House and near the Oval Office. I wonder who owns that cocaine?

And we have U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in China, where she was shown on the TV news bowing repeatedly to Chinese government officials and looking like a chicken pecking for grain at feeding time. This is demeaning for the United States.

Oh well. In a recent televised speech, Biden said, “God save the queen.”

I say, “God help the U.S.”

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township