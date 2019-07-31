Doing drugs is bad, and people who do bad things should be punished. It’s a simple enough concept that has been at the heart of America’s war on drugs for the last 50 years. Lancaster’s current district attorney has seemingly taken this concept a step further, under the assumption that more severe punishment will serve as a deterrent.
A lot is invested in this approach. Major individual budget items for the city and county are related to law enforcement. The vast majority of crimes prosecuted are related to people who are under the influence or are trying to obtain drugs or alcohol.
But does the current model of prosecution work? Given the enormous investment that’s being made in this model, isn’t it worth being absolutely certain?
The Pew Charitable Trusts has found there is no link between rates of incarceration and changes in drug use. An individual who is already at the point of using hard drugs despite the potential social and physical consequences likely isn’t going to be deterred by changes in potential legal consequences. And after 50 years of fighting the war on drugs, U.S. life expectancy has decreased as a result of overdose deaths.
There are treatment options that are underutilized and have plenty of evidence for their efficacy. What is needed is someone who will allow their increased use, instead of wasting enormous amounts of money on disproven concepts of crime and punishment.
For these reasons I will be voting for Hobie Crystle for district attorney.
Joshua Druce
Lancaster