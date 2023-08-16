I keep hearing from President Joe Biden and his administration about how “Bidenomics” is working.

Well, let me inform you how it’s working for me and millions of other Americans. I receive a monthly pension, Social Security and have a part-time job. My monthly pension has not gone up in the seven years since I retired.

This past year, I received a raise in my monthly Social Security check. However, since President Biden has taken office, gas prices have gone up, groceries have gone up, inflation has increased and my monthly rent has increased — as well as my insurance.

These higher costs have completely wiped out my Social Security increase and, in fact, have surpassed my increase. I was working one day every week at my part-time job, but recently I was cut back to working every other week. So my pay was slashed in half.

It is no wonder that the overwhelming majority of Americans believe that Biden is failing us concerning his handling of the economy. Yet he keeps touting his policies and insisting that “Bidenomics” is working.

We cannot afford another four years of this president, his administration and his policies. Sure, unemployment is at an all-time low, but that could be attributed to the fact that many people have to work two jobs in order to make ends meet, due to the increase in prices.

I’m tired of being lied to by this president, and he needs to be voted out of office.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township