President Donald Trump and his followers are, in my view, not really Republicans. Yet those who are remain silent.

Had Republican senators joined Sen. Mitt Romney, a true Republican, and censored Trump after his impeachment, the president might have exercised self-control and become more truthful. The present chaos might have been minimized.

Joe Biden’s experience qualifies him for the presidency.

Economic experience: The Moody Corporation declared Biden’s financial plan better for America than the Trump plan. The Obama/Biden team reestablished financial stability after the 2007-08 recession. The stock market flourished; the unemployment rate decreased from 9.9% to 4.7%.

International experience: As vice president for eight years, Biden, as representative of the U.S government, worked with our allies for the good of America — not for personal benefit. Trump, as reported by many, tries to benefit himself personally. It is an ongoing pattern.

Accountability: Chaos has reigned under Trump’s leadership, yet he often blames Biden. Biden is not president. The rampant spread of COVID-19, the disturbing displays by white supremacists, the riots and the natural disasters are happening on Trump’s watch.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

These are verifiable facts.

A true moderate won the Democratic primary election. Biden is far from an extremist. And he plans for the future.

I hope Republicans — and former Republicans like me — will think hard before Election Day. We need an honest, experienced leader who can bring back peace and stability so we can develop, both as individuals and as a nation.

I will vote for Biden, while praying for Mr. and Mrs. Trump’s continued recovery.

Maria Neville

Lancaster