Tucked away in the June 21 testimony to the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is the true reason that Donald Trump failed to win the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

As described by Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state: “I’ve been traveling through the state of Georgia for a year now, and simply put, in a nutshell, what happened in fall of 2020 is that 28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential race, and yet they voted down-ballot in other races. And the Republican congressman ended up getting 33,000 more votes than President Trump, and that’s why President Trump came up short.”

Facts are more reliable than conspiracy theories.

Walt Bashaw

Manor Township