A Nov. 25 letter writer (“Facts back up Trump”) garbled the data found in the July 2019 Sentier Research report on before-tax household income trends. The report doesn’t address “middle income” households; it surveys all household income in 16 levels, from under $5,000 to $150,000 and over. Income includes Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, interest, dividends, cash public assistance (federal and state), unemployment and workers' compensation, retirement income from pensions, annuities, veterans' pensions and compensation, and child support and alimony.
Median income is that which an equal number of households earn more or less than. According to Sentier, median household income bottomed out at $55,798 in June 2011 after three years of steep losses. Since then, household income grew 16.6% by July 2019, with a median of $65,084. Since the summer of 2014, however, this upward trend became dominated by a series of significant monthly increases, displaying the steepest growth over the next nine months compared to any other period from 2014 through July 2019.
Census Bureau data yields median income growth of 15.7% from Dec. 31, 2012, ($51,016.86) to Dec 31, 2016 ($59,039.00).
The Sentier report explains some of this growth through reductions in unemployment and the duration of unemployment. Household income growth in lower income brackets will have a positive effect on the median, as will — independently — growth in upper brackets. It doesn’t attribute post-Obama era growth to any political influence, including significant federal deficit spending.
Jim Weber
West Hempfield Township