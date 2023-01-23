Last Sunday, after worship at St. John’s Episcopal Church, we had the opportunity to learn about the life and contributions of Lancaster County’s Thaddeus Stevens, who served in Congress in the 1800s.

Last Monday, we celebrated the life and times of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Seeking effective representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is a preoccupation with voters from Lancaster County. We always hope that we will elect a thoughtful, strong, well-spoken and effective representative like Stevens, who served this district in Congress from 1859 to 1868.

During the Civil War and early Reconstruction, Stevens was known as the most important person in Congress. His legislative legacy is found within the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Stevens was respected and admired for speaking on behalf of any oppressed people, especially women and people of color.

How exciting it would be to have such a well-educated member of Congress representing us — one known to be interested in all citizens.

We must remember the exemplar, Thaddeus Stevens, who spoke the truth, minced no words and drafted the 14th Amendment and the letters impeaching President Andrew Johnson.

Stevens’ strength was measured not by his physical appearance, but rather by integrity and force of character. He was respected by those whose rights and livelihoods he represented.

To learn more, visit LancasterHistory.org or Stevens’ burial site at Shreiner-Concord Cemetery in Lancaster.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township