The Democratic Party is, in my view, the initiator and perpetrator of white supremacy; Manifest Destiny; slavery; the Civil War; the Ku Klux Klan; Black codes; segregation; World War I; World War II; atomic bomb use; the Korean War; the Vietnam War; opposition to civil rights measures; making Black people victims rather than equals; enabling the bigotry of low expectations; widespread abortions among minorities; increased minority incarceration; open borders (which keep wages low and minority unemployment high); protecting underperforming schools; opposition to school choice; disrespect for law and order; and ignoring destruction within their cities.

With all of this seeming historic evidence of being uncaring, the Democratic Party has the audacity to make the outrageous claim that it cares about minorities.

Ignore what Democrats say. Look at the evidence of what Democrats have done and the harm I believe they continue to do to minorities — as well as to the rest of America's citizens — as they now embrace the failed agenda of socialism.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township