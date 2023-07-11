The general public is not really aware of the national debt, other than hearing that we need to raise the debt ceiling to keep the United States running. There should be a front-page article explaining how we got here.

Do people truly understand the enormity of the debt? I don’t believe so. Here it is: One trillion dollars, in $100 bills, stacked atop each other would stand 631 miles high. That is 2.5 times higher than the orbit of the International Space Station.

How long would it take to pay that off? If you pay $365 million per year, paying off $1 trillion would take about 2,740 years. The current national debt is about $32 trillion, and paying it off would take about 87,671 years if the payment were $365 million per year. This does not include the interest on the debt, which is about to hit $1 trillion itself.

Our government continues to spend pork barrel money. Our government employment has far exceeded what is necessary to run this country. There is too much redundancy in offices doing the same work, and we must not let this continue.

Do not vote for anyone who has served more than two terms. These representatives have been the ruin of our economy for too long. Don’t let them continue to spend tax dollars they don’t have.

Bill Terry

East Hempfield Township