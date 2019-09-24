I am asking all people who want to see a better United States of America to read this letter to the editor.
I want the United States of America to be a safer and better place to live, and I am sure you do as well. I want the United States of America to be safer for my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Let’s stop blaming the president and Congress for the evil that is happening right here in the United States of America. The Democrats must stop blaming the Republicans, and the Republicans must stop blaming the Democrats. Let’s stop fighting against one another.
Four powerful words that have been written on the money that is printed here in the United States are “in God we trust.” Furthermore, it has been said that the United States of America is a God-fearing nation (as it is written on our money). Unfortunately, sin, evil and the enemy (Satan) are creeping in. More guns, prisons, jails and mental institutions are not helping us.
Let us look to the hills for our help and listen to what our helper says (as it is written on our money: “in God we trust”). He says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Roy Swan
East Lampeter Township