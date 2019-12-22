Charles Stouff’s praise of Trump’s “silent revolution” (“A ‘silent revolution’ gathers in Hershey,” Dec. 15 Sunday LNP) says that President Donald Trump is the culmination of things that came before. I’d like to agree with much of his description, but add the elephant in the room that he doesn’t name. Trump is a useful distraction from the real business of America: a permanent war economy that enriches Wall Street and its greedy stockholders by killing people around the world on a scale that makes 9/11 look like a Sunday school picnic and has caused the greatest refugee crisis since World War II.
Which is why I say you have to admire the cheek, if not the spine, of Senate Republicans declaring that they, as jury, will consult in every way with the impeached defendant to ensure he will not be proven guilty. That comes close, doesn’t it, to defining a kangaroo court? Well, if Democrats have been running a witch hunt, scam and circus, Republicans are about to show us how to do that in spades, blindfolding themselves, giving us a three-ring circus and dazzling America with smoke and mirrors. Yes, America is becoming great again, big time.
There would be other possibilities for all sides in this process, like showing genuine regard for democratic principles, truth and fact. Not that there hasn’t been any of this; we’ve seen a little bit, and so far, the Democrats would be about a nose ahead. Yes indeed, a plague on both your houses — we expect something better.
John K. Stoner
Akron