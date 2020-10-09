Public opinion seems to differ from reality. I’ve noticed from some polls that President Donald Trump is getting high marks on the state of the economy.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, U.S. economic growth averaged 2.3% from mid-2009 through February 2020. That growth includes most of Barack Obama’s presidency and the first three years of Trump’s presidency. That means that Trump was handed a good economy. He did not create it — he inherited it.

Instead of taking my word for it, ask Siri: “Please tell me the state of the economy for the last 10 years.” The jobs and unemployment figures are there, as well.

Multiple sources confirm that, during the final three years of Obama’s presidency, the number of jobs created was about 1.5 million more than during Trump’s first three years in office.

Little is reported on the truth surrounding Trump’s business credentials. Because of his multiple bankruptcies, he is not the great businessman that he is sometimes made out to be.

Also, the U.S. deficit is higher than any time in our 244-year history, a fact that Republicans are not proud of. And now The New York Times reports on Trump’s total federal income taxes paid, and his declared losses hardly show he is a good businessman.

We need to do our own homework before we vote!

Don Mast

New Holland