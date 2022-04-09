For those who write letters to the editor blaming President Joe Biden for the inflation and increased gas prices: Would you please explain how the current U.S. inflation rate and increased gas prices currently echo the inflation rates of other developed countries throughout the world?

Here is an answer I do not believe you will hear from right-wing media sources: We experienced a pandemic that had a worldwide effect on supply and demand. As consumers throughout the world resumed normalcy in their lives, demand soared for goods and for oil — yet production would take time to catch up.

In the meantime, after years of build-up, an autocratic leader invaded a sovereign democracy, which forced NATO countries to make difficult decisions on oil trade, again decreasing supply.

Basic economics teaches us the laws of supply and demand, which have caused inflation in developed countries all over the world. These are the facts: The U.S. added 1.7 million jobs between January and March and unemployment is near an all-time low of 3.6%. These numbers matter, because I believe they prove that Biden’s approach to the economy works.

Additionally, I am proud to have a president who has restored decency and humility to our country, as the leader of the free world. I pray that we have now learned from the four years of the prior administration that a narcissistic con man is a danger to our democracy and also an impediment to maintaining respect from our world allies.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township