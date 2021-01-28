In America’s body politic, Trumpsim represents, in my view, a raging metastatic cancer that is attempting to take down the entire nation. Based upon misinformation without restraints, it has aggressively attacked from within.

The diagnosis is clear, as the U.S. Capitol was attacked, intelligence agencies are on high alert for domestic violent extremists and the Republican Party faces an ideological crisis and attacks from within.

Treatment is difficult, requiring focused federal accountability, empathetic legislation addressing the needs of the population, intelligence regarding the looming foreign and domestic threats, and bipartisan willingness to collaborate and compromise across the aisle.

For now, Republicans need to perform a surgical excision. There is a grave need for a treatment consisting of laws addressing misinformation, social media, violent speech, conspiracy theories, shock jocks, voting rights and the politics of fear/hate.

Individually, we all need to do the work to seek truth, kindness, connection and compassion. As the treatments are applied the body will suffer. The cancer will fight back and threaten the entire body. It may even fully take over. At best, I fear we will never be cured of the idea of Trumpism. However, we can potentially control it and stabilize the nation to achieve its long-term survival.

Treatments can include living in truth and love rather than fear and hate. America needs us to fight this cancer together! E pluribus unum!

Stacie Ritter

Penn Township