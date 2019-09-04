How troubling were LNP’s Aug. 17 front-page articles! They highlighted McCaskey football players’ participation in National Guard training (“ ‘Got your back’ ”) and pointed out that school backpacks aren’t solutions to mass shootings (“Backpack isn’t a perfect solution”). Are these the depths to which our militarized society, drunk on violence, has fallen?
And are the values expressed in those articles the ones we wish to affirm?
Or isn’t Megan Coleman right when she said that “a bulletproof backpack is a product that should not exist”?
War-speak pervades football. George Carlin said, “In football, the object is for the quarterback, also known as the field general, to be on target ... with short bullet passes and long bombs.” Without having the Pennsylvania National Guard underscore those qualities, doesn’t football by itself prepare young men for combat and the obedience necessary to ensure that they do what they’re told?
LNP is highlighting the outcomes of our failure to ask questions about what we’re doing and why. For example, is it really a good idea to have military recruiters in area high schools? And if the military continues to use football games as recruiting opportunities, how soon until our federal tax dollars begin funding teams such as the Warwick “Warriors”?
As Colman McCarthy, the former Washington Post columnist who began a second career teaching nonviolence in high schools and colleges, is reported to have written: “I had a student at the University of Maryland who wrote a short paper that has stayed with me: ‘Question: Why are we violent but not illiterate? Answer: Because we are taught to read.’ ”
Harold A. Penner
Akron