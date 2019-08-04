Thank you for the informative July 28 Sunday LNP article by Michael Corkery of The New York Times (“Recycling until it hurts”). Illustrating the depth of the dilemma in the United States, it also highlights the struggle we individual citizens face in doing our part for the environment.
Merely trying to live more simply is no longer enough to save Earth from the ravages of consumerism and overindulgence. Persons like Marge Davis and Washington state Sen. Christine Rolfes are to be commended for their efforts on our behalf. They give witness to the hope that we are still a country “by the people” and not by the corporations.
SaraJane Munshower
Earl Township