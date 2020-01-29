President Abraham Lincoln once said, “He reminds me of the man who murdered both his parents, and then, when sentence was about to be pronounced, pleaded for mercy on the grounds that he was an orphan!”
Sen. Pat Toomey and some of his colleagues have been reported to have complained that they have heard nothing new in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Perhaps that’s because they so far have refused the request of Democrats to call the most relevant and direct witnesses — witnesses whom the president has directed not to testify.
One historian has said hypocrisy lies at the heart of American democracy. Toomey and his colleagues remind me how little has changed and how little we’ve learned.
Gregory Hand
Manheim Township