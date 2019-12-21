What if Mary, the mother of Jesus, had aborted Jesus? Many Christians believe a woman’s decision to have an abortion is her decision alone, because it’s her body and the abortion doesn’t affect anyone else.
If Mary had aborted, please consider the following: Christmas and Christianity would not exist. God’s plan for salvation would have been destroyed. There would be no opportunity for salvation. Sin and death would not have been overcome. If Mary had decided to abort Jesus, billions of people would have been affected. Her abortion would not have affected her alone.
Please know that abortion was an issue at the time of Mary and Jesus. After saying yes to the angel Gabriel, Mary had ample reason to change her mind. Why? Because in those days a woman who was pregnant outside of marriage was typically stoned to death. Personally, I’m grateful that she remained true to her word.
Mary chose to give birth to the greatest human who ever walked the Earth. She was surely scared, but trusted in God’s providence. God knew his plan for Mary and only God knows what greatness he has planned for every preborn baby.
Robert Lowe
Lititz